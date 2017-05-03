Guidance For People Who Had To File Personal Bankruptcy

It's not uncommon for people to look down on others who choose bankruptcy, but one day find themselves in the same situation. Often filing for personal bankruptcy happens as the direct result of changing conditions (e.g. the dissolution of a marriage or the loss of a job). You may find the suggestions in this article very helpful if you are in such a situation.

Remember you still have to pay taxes on your debts. A lot of people don't realize that even if their debts are discharged in the bankruptcy, they are still responsible to the IRS. The IRS usually does not allow complete forgiveness, although payment plans are common. Make sure to find out what is covered and what is not.

Know what debts can be forgiven. You may hear that you have to pay a certain debt, and that it cannot be discharged, but that information will usually be coming from a bill collector. Student loans and child support and a few other debts cannot be discharged, but most others can.

If a personal recommendation comes your way, this should be a lawyer you focus on. There are lawyers out there who will take advantage of your financial state and not deal honestly with you. Make sure your filing process goes as well as possible by finding a trustworthy lawyer.

Seriously consider if bankruptcy is the right choice for you. If you do not owe too much in credit card debt and medical bills, you might be able to handle the debts yourself with credit counselors and payment arrangements. Bankruptcy can be a serious financial choice, so make sure you consider all your options carefully.

Make sure you know how to differentiate between Chapter 13 and Chapter 7. Weigh all the information you can find on- and off-line to make an educated decision. Do not hesitate to have your lawyer explain any details that seem difficult to grasp. This will help ensure you make the right choice when filing.

Find out what the homestead exemption limit is in your state before filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. If you have too much equity in your home to qualify for the exemption, you could lose your house in the bankruptcy. You can't change your mind once you've begun the process, so make sure you will be able to keep your home before you file.

Make sure to comply with the educational requirements for bankruptcy. You have to meet with an approved credit counselor within the six months before you file. You have to take an approved financial management course. If you don't take these courses in time, the court will dismiss your bankruptcy.

Before making the decision to file for bankruptcy, be sure you have considered alternative options. For example, there are credit counseling services that can help you to deal with smaller amounts of debt. You can also talk to creditors and ask them to lower payments, but be sure to get any debt agreements in writing.

If you are facing a necessary filing for bankruptcy, take a break from your troubles. After seeking reliable legal advice but before signing on the dotted line, give yourself a few days to think it all over, make sure you have disclosed everything and that you have selected the best options. Bankruptcy is permanent and you will live with consequences for a long time to come.

Never use a paralegal to guide you through the bankruptcy process. While some paralegals may have the necessary knowledge to provide all the answers you need, they cannot give legal advice legally. Because of this, you are not guaranteed in any way to receive accurate information or advice. An attorney, on the other hand, has a legal and ethical obligation to provide you with accurate information and sound advice.

Try to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy rather, than Chapter 7 if you can possibly do so. Chapter 13 is less detrimental to your credit because, you pay some of your debts back via a structured repayment plan rather than liquidating assets. In addition, you don't risk losing property in a Chapter 13 case.

If you want to try to avoid bankruptcy, you have to do everything you can to reduce your expenses. Sit down and write-up every expense you have for the month and start slashing. It does not matter how small, even the buck you spend at the coffee machine helps and adds up.

Many people experience financial crises in their lives, sometimes due to things outside of their control. Personal bankruptcy is a legal tool to help deal with these types of situations, allowing people to get out from under a bad financial situation. Investigate your options with personal bankruptcy and see if it is the answer you have been looking for.